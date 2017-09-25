2-year-old drowns in NC pool

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – A 2-year-old boy died in an accidental drowning Sunday, according to the Wilmington Police Department.

Linda Thompson with the WPD said that children were playing on Haig Drive at approximately 5 p.m. Sunday when they opened a gate that led to the pool area of a house without the owner’s permission.

After the boy fell in the pool, the other children got an adult, Thompson said.

Neighbors performed CPR on the child until EMS arrived. Upon arrival, EMS attempted to revive the victim but were unsuccessful.

The WPD is investigating the drowning, as are the Child Fatality Response Team and the DA’s Office.