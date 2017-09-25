Clayton World War II veteran celebrates 100th birthday

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s hard to remember a time before smart phones, but what about before tractors.

That’s when farmers used carts pulled by mules to till the fields. Sam Robertson of Clayton remembers.

Robertson took over his father’s business, B.M. Mule Company, when he died.

He’s also a proud Duke alumni.

Robertson was studying at Duke when was drafted. Robertson then flew 18 bombing missions over France and Germany during World War II.

“They didn’t ask any questions. They just proudly went,” said John Robertson, Sam Robertson’s son.

These days are a little different for Robertson.

He still drives to the office every day. People still stop in to visit the home of the lifelong Clayton resident.

So it seemed right to celebrate his 100th birthday there, too.

On Monday, Robertson was presented with the Order of the Long Leaf Pine, an award honoring his exemplary service to North Carolina.

“He’s an amazing man and he’s been his whole life serving everybody,” Robertson’s daughter said.

“He says ‘I ain’t no hero’. I said well, people need heroes this day and age. Just say thank you and accept it,” John Robertson said.