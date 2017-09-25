Convicted Craigslist killer appeals death sentence

By Published:
FILE - In this April 4, 2013, file photo, Richard Beasley addresses the court after sentencing in his capital murder case by Summit Common Pleas Judge Lynne S. Callahan in Akron, Ohio. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal via AP, Pool, File)

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — A man convicted of killing three down-and-out men lured by bogus Craigslist job offers is appealing his death sentence to Ohio’s highest court.

The Akron Beacon Journal reports the Ohio Supreme Court will hear the appeal of 58-year-old Richard Beasley Tuesday morning.

Beasley was convicted of partnering with a teenage boy in 2011 to lure victims with promises of jobs on a southeast Ohio farm. The job offers were posted on Craigslist.

One would-be victim escaped and notified police after the pair’s gun jammed. He ended up testifying at Beasley’s trial.

Beasley says national media coverage prevented him from getting a fair trial in Summit County.

The attorney general’s office says pretrial publicity barely made an impact on the jury pool.

news-app- download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s