Cyber tip involving child porn leads to arrest of Alamance County man

HAW RIVER, N.C. (WNCN) — A cyber tip involving child pornography sent to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office has led to the arrest of a Haw River man, according to a sheriff’s office release.

Deputies with the sheriff’s office executed a search warrant, with the assistance of the Haw River Police Department, on Sept. 21 at the home of 50-year-old Michael Bryant Champion. Authorities had received a tip that Champion had child porn in his apartment.

After an on-scene forensic examination of digital devices, Champion was charged with three counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. Multiple other digital devices were taken from his home and additional charges are pending, the sheriff’s office said.

Champion is being held in the Alamance County Detention Center under a $600,000 bond.