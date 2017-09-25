Dad backs lawnmower over 3-year-old daughter, killing her, Alabama deputies say

File photo from WIAT-TV

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say a 3-year-old girl has died after her father ran over her with a lawnmower in Alabama.

The Montgomery Advertiser reports the child’s father was driving the riding lawnmower and backed over the child Sunday afternoon in the Pine Level community.

Autauga County Coroner Buster Barber says the child was pronounced dead at a hospital. The child’s identity has not been released.

Chief Assistant District Attorney C. J. Robinson says there is no reason to believe that foul play was involved.

“Right now, we believe we are dealing with a tragic accident,” Robinson told the newspaper. “There is no evidence of foul play. State law requires that the death of a child be investigated. That’s what the sheriff’s office is doing, conducting a death investigation.

Robinson says it is standard procedure to investigate any child’s death and that the case would go before an Autauga County Grand Jury for review.

