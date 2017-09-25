Deputies seek help finding teen girl who vanished at Benson festival

By Published: Updated:
Connor Joleigh Ruby McLeod in a photo from the Johnston County Sheriff's Office.

BENSON, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities in Johnston County are asking the public for help finding a teen girl who disappeared over the weekend.

Connor Joleigh Ruby McLeod, 15, was last seen Saturday evening at the Benson Mule Days festival in downtown Benson, the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Monday night.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

McLeod is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing 125 pounds with long brown hair and hazel eyes.

She was last seen wearing blue jean shorts and a white tank top.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office at 919-989-5000 or 919-989-5046.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s