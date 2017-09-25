Deputies seek help finding teen girl who vanished at Benson festival

BENSON, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities in Johnston County are asking the public for help finding a teen girl who disappeared over the weekend.

Connor Joleigh Ruby McLeod, 15, was last seen Saturday evening at the Benson Mule Days festival in downtown Benson, the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Monday night.

McLeod is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing 125 pounds with long brown hair and hazel eyes.

She was last seen wearing blue jean shorts and a white tank top.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office at 919-989-5000 or 919-989-5046.