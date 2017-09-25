Former 911 employee made threats, Johnston County deputies say

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — Justin Blake Parrott, 27, a former Johnston County 911 center employee, has been arrested on charges he communicated threats to a current 911 center employee, according to the Johnston County Sheriff’s office.

On Friday morning, Parrott was outside the 911 Center, which is located within the courthouse.

According to deputies, a current employee told investigators that Parrott told the employee “I’m casing the place to shoot it up.”

Warrants were obtained on Friday, and Parrot was arrested.

Parrott is out on bond according to records.