Former 911 employee made threats, Johnston County deputies say

By Published:

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — Justin Blake Parrott, 27, a former Johnston County 911 center employee, has been arrested on charges he communicated threats to a current 911 center employee, according to the Johnston County Sheriff’s office.

On Friday morning, Parrott was outside the 911 Center, which is located within the courthouse.

According to deputies, a current employee told investigators that Parrott told the employee “I’m casing the place to shoot it up.”

Warrants were obtained on Friday, and Parrot was arrested.

Parrott is out on bond according to records.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s