‘I really hope they get the death penalty,’ says daughter of slain Durham mom of 5

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two suspects accused of killing a Durham mother of five will remain in jail after a hearing Monday morning.

The third suspect is in the hospital and will be booked once released.

Police say Tequila Smith, 36, was shot and killed on East Umstead Street in Durham on Friday night.

Neighbors told CBS North Carolina it was a drive-by shooting and she was shot in the head while in her front yard with her youngest child. They said the loss of Smith will impact the entire community, but her children are the ones who will feel it the most.

Three of Smith’s children, as well as other friends and family members, attended the hearing Monday morning where a judge formally charged Aquan Pitts, 24, and Mustafa Magwood, 20, with murder.

The third suspect – Jamal Shamsuddeen – is still hospitalized after being shot during Friday’s incident.

Smith’s family told CBS North Carolina’s Lauren Haviland they hope all three suspects receive the harshest penalty.

“We’re just here for our mom. We want justice,” said Smith’s daughter, Lazaryea. “I really hope they get the death penalty. We’re going to stick to that.”

Smith’s family and friends prayed outside the hearing. They said they were not only praying for Tequila Smith, but for an end to the senseless violence and a positive, bright future for her five children.

“It’s hard, but we have each other,” said Lazaryea.

Police have not released a motive in the killing.