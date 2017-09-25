Kidnapping of 3 women sets Durham neighborhood on edge



DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Nerves are still on edge in the North Roxboro area of Durham.

The man police say kidnapped three women – and got away with hundreds of dollars before letting them go – has yet to be caught.

Durham police say the three women were between 19 and 21 years old. They were taken from North Roxboro Street.

“I don’t believe that this is happening,” said Mozella Bass.

Bass has lived in the neighborhood for 13 years.

“It sort of, like, frightened me, because I never heard of anything like that happening over here,” she said.

The group of friends say a man walked up to them with a gun around 10:45 p.m. Wednesday just after they left a McDonald’s.

They say he took their phones and made them drive him to two ATMs.

Police say he got away with more than $500.

Investigators are looking for a man in his mid- to late-20s.

Police say he has tattoos on both sides of his neck, as well as one of a skull on his upper right forearm.

Bass will keep her eyes open for the suspect, but plans to stay safe.

“When I’m out and about, I usually go to the store during the day, at night I stay in the house,” she said. “I know when to go in and come out during the day.”

Police say none of the victims were injured during the incident.

Police are asking anyone with information about the crime to call them.