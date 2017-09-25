Major Chapel Hill intersection shut down due to gas leak, police say

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — A major intersection in Chapel Hill has been shut down due to a gas leak, Chapel Hill police said.

Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard at Hillsborough Street is closed due to the leak. The section of Hillsborough Street closed is in the direction of Umstead Drive, police said.

PSNC Energy crews are on scene handling the leak and Chapel Hill police are directing traffic in the area.

Police said a construction crew was working in the area, but they cannot confirm if the crew caused the gas leak.

