Man charged with murder after deadly Nash County shooting, stabbing

CASTALIA, N.C. (WNCN) — Nash County authorities have made an arrested in deadly shooting and stabbing that happened a week ago, officials announced Monday.

Sometime on Sept. 18 deputies responded to the 7900 block of Edwards Road in Castalia about to someone who had been shot.

Danny McCalston, 59, died after he was found shot at least once and stabbed several times, Nash County deputies said.

Joseph Anstead was charged Monday with murder in McCalston’s death, Nash County Sheriff’s Office said.

The incident was not random.

Anstead is charged with first-degree murder and is being held in the Nash County Jail under no bond. His first appearance is set for Tuesday in Nashville District Court.

