Man sticks up Fayetteville CVS for Oxycodone pills

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A man held a Fayetteville CVS up for Oxycodone pills on Sunday, police said.

Just before 5:30 p.m., a man walked into the CVS at 100 Law Road and joined the line at the pharmacy, according to police. When he got to the front of the line, he showed an employee a pistol and demanded Oxycodone pills, authorities said. After he got the pills, he left.

Investigators described the man as being in his 20s, about 6 feet tall, weighing about 160 pounds, fair complected and bearded. He was wearing a black toboggan, a black sweater over a gray button-down shirt and light jeans with holes in them.

Police are asking anyone with information about the robbery or the identity of the robber to call Det. E. Blair at (910) 580-2105 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted at http://www.fay-nccrimestoppers.org/send_a_tip.aspx or by downloading the free P3 Tips app.