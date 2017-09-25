Mandatory evacuation ordered for Ocracoke Island

SWAN QUARTER, N.C (WAVY/WNCN/AP) – A mandatory evacuation has been ordered for Ocracoke Island.

The evacuation was issued Saturday night by Hyde County officials and went into effect at 5 a.m. Monday in advance of Hurricane Maria.

CLICK HERE FOR DOT CAMERAS FROM THE OUTER BANKS

The Ocracoke Campground already closed at noon Sunday because of the predicted storm.

Hurricane Maria is located about 350 miles south-southeast of Cape Hatteras is moving north at 7 mph and will continue on this track the next several days with a slower forward speed expected.

RELATED: Tropical Storm warning issued for NC coast as Hurricane Maria moves north

Maria is forecast to move between 100 and 150 miles offshore of the North Carolina coast Tuesday night through Wednesday night.

Maria could weaken further to a tropical storm early Wednesday, before it moves quickly to the northeast the remainder of the week.

Tropical Storm force winds of 35 to 45 mph with gusts of 50 to 60 mph are expected to spread along the coast Tuesday afternoon and continue into Wednesday night.

MORE COVERAGE: Maps and more in Hurricane Central

A tropical storm watch was issued Sunday for the North Carolina coast from Surf City northward to the state’s Virginia border including the Albemarle and Pamlico Sounds. A tropical storm warning was issued Monday morning for Dare County and most of the rest of the North Carolina coast.

The National Hurricane Center said Sunday evening that the tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area beginning Tuesday.

The strongest winds are expected north of Cape Lookout and especially over the Outer Banks.

The prolonged gusty north to northeast winds will lead to storm surge inundation of 2 to 4 feet above ground mainly for the beaches north of Cape Lookout and adjacent to the southern Pamlico Sound.

One of the major effects from Maria will be tidal flooding beginning early Tuesday. Minor-to-nuisance tidal flooding is expected through Wednesday afternoon for Sewell’s Point.

Major tidal flooding could be possible in the Outer Banks as Maria passes offshore.

There is a storm surge watch from Cape Lookout to Duck including the sound side of the Outer banks.