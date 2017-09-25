Michael Jordan weighs in on Trump’s disinvite of Warriors

Michael Jordan
FILE - In this Aug. 21, 2015, file photo, former NBA star Michael Jordan smiles at reporters in Chicago. Nike is opening a Michael Jordan-only store in Chicago's Loop on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2015. The new Jordan Brand store will sell merchandise with the trademarked Michael Jordan "Jumpman" silhouette. Nike also plans stores in New York, Los Angeles and Toronto featuring the former Chicago Bulls star. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Michael Jordan is voicing his support for freedom of speech and peaceful protest following President Donald Trump’s decision to rescind an invitation to the NBA champion Golden State Warriors to celebrate with Trump at the White House.

Warriors star Stephen Curry said on Friday that he didn’t want to go to the White House and Trump said the next day that he was no longer invited.

Jordan tells the Charlotte Observer in a statement that “those who exercise the right to peacefully express themselves should not be demonized or ostracized.” The Charlotte Hornets owner and NBA legend adds that he supports the league, its players “and all those who wish to exercise their right to free speech.”

Jordan didn’t mention Trump by name in his statement.

