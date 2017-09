APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — A crash on Highway 55 near Apex on Monday afternoon is causing gridlock during the evening rush hour.

The wreck happened just before 5 p.m. in the southbound lanes of Highway 55 near Smithfield Road, the North Carolina Department of Transportation said.

The crash has closed the highway at Smithfield Road.

Apex police said the crash happened at Technology Drive and asked motorists to “please avoid the area.”