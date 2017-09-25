NC church gardener discovers Confederate soldier’s desecrated grave

By Published:

COUNCIL, N.C. (WECT) — The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a Confederate soldier’s grave was desecrated at a church cemetery last week.

Deputy Sheriff Larry Guyton said a man was mowing the lawn at Mt. Horeb Presbyterian Church on Highway 87 near Council when he noticed a grave that was disturbed and called authorities.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Guyton said the grave had a circular hole on top that is about three-feet wide.

He’s unsure if anything is missing off the soldier’s body.

He also could not comment on a motive regarding the crime.

Desecrating graves in North Carolina is considered a misdemeanor unless the gravesite sustains $1,000 in damages, which then makes it a felony.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All Rights Reserved.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s