NC church gardener discovers Confederate soldier’s desecrated grave

The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a Confederate soldier’s grave was desecrated at a church cemetery last week.

Deputy Sheriff Larry Guyton said a man was mowing the lawn at Mt. Horeb Presbyterian Church on Highway 87 near Council when he noticed a grave that was disturbed and called authorities.

Guyton said the grave had a circular hole on top that is about three-feet wide.

He’s unsure if anything is missing off the soldier’s body.

He also could not comment on a motive regarding the crime.

Desecrating graves in North Carolina is considered a misdemeanor unless the gravesite sustains $1,000 in damages, which then makes it a felony.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All Rights Reserved.