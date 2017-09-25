NC inmate wins lawsuit alleging female staffer pressured him for sex

By Published:
Chariesse Boyd in a photo from the North Carolina Department of Public Safety via WNCT-TV.

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina inmate representing himself has won a federal lawsuit that alleged a prison staff member repeatedly pressured him to have sex.

The Charlotte Observer reports that a federal jury ruled Wednesday that a behavioral health specialist at Maury Correctional Institution sexually assaulted Timothy King and violated his right to be free from cruel and unusual punishment.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

The court ordered the staff member, Chariesse Boyd, to pay King $15,000 in damages.

King, representing himself against two lawyers from the state attorney general’s office, said he and Boyd had sex 36 times and had a contraband business for more than a year.

Boyd still works at the prison.

Court documents say she denied having sex with King and smuggling him contraband.

Boyd hasn’t been charged with a crime.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s