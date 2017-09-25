NC man who fled drug trial is caught wearing a wig 2 weeks later, police say

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — A Morehead City man who fled trial was found disguised in a woman’s wig Monday morning and sentenced to prison, officials say.

Jerry Wayne Willis Jr., 44, of Morehead City was found guilty of several criminal drug charges.

Willis sold methamphetamine to an undercover agent with Morehead City police in August 2016, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

That undercover sale led to the discovery of heroin, suboxone, firearms and bullet-proof vests at his home.

Two weeks ago, Willis went before the judge where he claimed to be a “sovereign citizen,” refused all assistance of counsel and told the judge his name was not Jerry Willis but “Willis Jerry.”

Willis also claimed during his Sept. 11 appearance he was not a person, but instead an “agricultural product” who was not subject to North Carolina or United State Law.

After the judge denied Willis’ motions to dismiss, Willis fled instead of showing up the next day when testimony was expected to begin, authorities say.

Morehead City police Sgt. Jeremy Miller caught Willis early Monday morning after seeing three women get into a car near Willis’ house.

He pulled the car over and found Willis in the backseat disguised with the wig.

Willis was given a prison sentence of between 54 to 102 months in the DAC, followed by a 6 to 17-month sentence for the PWISD Suboxone, suspended for 36 months of supervised probation, with a $10,000 fine and all court costs.