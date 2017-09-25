Possible mine washes up on beach at NC Outer Banks

COROLLA, N.C. (WAVY/WNCN) – The U.S. Department of Defense is on its way to the Outer Banks to investigate a possible mine that washed up on the beach Monday morning.

A woman vacationing in Corolla sent WAVY-TV a picture of what appears to be a sea mine.

Lt. Jason Banks with the Currituck County Sheriff’s Office says the area of the beach, near the 900 block of Lighthouse Drive, is currently cordoned off.

Officials received the first call about the object around 8 a.m. Monday.

Banks says members of the Department of Defense are coming in from Cherry Point to figure out what the object is and where it came from.

Nearly a year ago a similar object — without as much seaweed attached — washed up on Corolla Beach.

Authorities said the device found on the same beach in October 2016 was a training mine and was not active.