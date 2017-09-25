Raleigh man charged with kidnapping teen, sexually assaulting him

Tyree Deshawn Utley (Raleigh/Wake CCBI)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A 24-year-old Raleigh man has been charged with kidnapping a 19-year-old, then sexually assaulting him, police said.

A warrant for the arrest of Tyree Deshawn Utley of the 2600 block of Bradford Place in Raleigh was issued Saturday.

That’s the same day authorities believe the incident occurred, according to a warrant. Utley is charged with first-degree kidnapping and second-degree forcible sexual offense.

Utley’s bond was set at $250,000.

More details weren’t immediately available.

