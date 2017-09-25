SC mother of dead infant found in storage container charged

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. (WSPA) – Police say a woman whose baby was found dead during an eviction has been charged in the infant’s death.

According to a report from the Fountain Inn Police Department, officers charged Jamie Melissa Wilson, 41, of Fountain Inn, with homicide by child abuse.

The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office discovered the baby’s decomposing body on Monday when an officer served an eviction notice on Wilson at Fountain Hills apartments.

Police say Wilson revealed in an interview that the baby was born in October 2016 and placed in a hoodie and trash bag, before being placed in a storage tote. Wilson told police the baby stopped breathing after it was born and she concealed the body — never calling to get medical help.

The S.C. Law Enforcement Division Special Victim’s Unit/Child Fatalities assisted the police department in the investigation.

Wilson is being held at the Laurens County Detention Center without bond.