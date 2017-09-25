Settlement possible after Goldsboro stops motel from renting rooms

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A Goldsboro motel has not checked in any new guests since the city obtained a restraining order in the middle of the month.

Constant calls about criminal activity at the Serena Inn led law enforcement and other inspectors to prohibit any further rental of rooms, though people already staying there have been allowed to stay.

Attorneys for the city and the motel went before a Wayne County judge Monday afternoon to announce preliminary terms of a settlement to reopen the motel. The attorneys expect to finalize the deal Friday.

“Prostitution, drug-dealing, drug use, assaults,” attorney Ron Lawrence said on behalf of the city.

“It’s become a place that has a reputation around town where all those types of criminal activities are taking place,” Lawrence added.

Lawrence said the property owners have a responsibility to keep crime out of their areas. Police patrols do what they can according to local ordinances, but there is also a state statute which allows additional enforcement through nuisance abatement.

The city first sent letters to the motel management asking for them to address issues, but ended up taking more aggressive action.

“That allows the city or the state to come in and say you know, you’re operating this piece of property, and you’re allowing these types of activities to continue on your property and so we can come in and continue to shut you down if you’re going to continue to do that,” Lawrence said.

Gordon Woodruff, an attorney representing the Serena Inn, said the staff tries to screen long-term live-in tenants and report problems to the police.

“It’s very difficult for innkeepers to ensure that everybody that checks in is gonna be a law-abiding or a just person. We screen and we do the best that we can to keep things like that from happening. We also regularly call the Goldsboro Police Department,” Woodruff said.

The tentative settlement agreement will permit police to access the list of who is staying at the motel, and also allow the motel to consult police for basic background checks on people wanting to rent rooms for extended period.

“We feel like they’re going to be more cooperative with their police department, with regards to who they’re renting to, what type of activities are taking place. We feel like they’re going to be more proactive, which will help us,” Lawrence said.

“The goal of the city is not to take their hotel. The goal of the city is to have the property cleaned up and operated as any other responsible business owner would operate their business.”

The city shut down the motel in August 2016 for numerous building code and safety violations.

Dozens of people who lived there found themselves homeless. Lawrence said the owners made renovations to fix those problems and hired new management, but crime continued.

“Most of the problems that existed under the previous management were fixed. We are glad and proud of our track record since then. We’re going to continue to work with police to make sure it stays where it needs to be,” Woodruff said.

“We just want to be able to continue to operate the motel in a lawful and proper manner, which we believe we’ve been doing.”

The restraining order remains in effect through Friday.

Two officers in a marked police car parked in front of the motel’s front doors late Monday afternoon and spent about 20 minutes in the office before returning to their vehicle and leaving.

Another marked police car and an unmarked law enforcement vehicle parked in nearby lots for portions of the afternoon.