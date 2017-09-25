Taz the mini-horse needs a little help



RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Taz is a celebrity miniature horse.

Sadly, he’s fallen on hard times and his mom, Tara Needham from Stampede of Love, needs financial help so Taz can get back to what he does best, work as a therapy horse.

“He’s a ham. He’s is a ham,” said Needham.

Taz is often often seen in parades, schools and hospitals, but those visits came to a slow trot and he was rushed to N.C. State Veterinary Hospital.

“He was hollering. Whining. He wouldn’t eat,” said Needham. All of that was a clear indication to Needham that her normally spunky horse was in a lot of pain.

“He got to the point he’d just lay down,” she said.

He was diagnosed with colic.

“Colic is pretty much the worst word an equestrian owner could hear,” said Needham. “Their bellies are bad. Their intestines get clogged with either food or a foreign object and everything backs up under their belly. Unfortunately it’s flipped on him and we’re going to do everything we have to do to get him back to the point where he can go back and make people happy again.”

Needham says he’s a sweet boy. She’s positive he’ll gallop along in no time.

“He’s our fur kid,” she said.

He’s back home and is recovering well after treatment. Needham is hoping he’ll be well enough to walk in the Raleigh Christmas Parade. If you’d like to help with the his medical expenses, which are now well over $8,000, there’s a GoFundMe.