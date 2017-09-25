Tropical Storm Warning issued for NC coast as Hurricane Maria moves north

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN/AP/WAVY) — Hurricane Maria continues to weaken and is now a Category 1 storm with 80 mph top winds.

It is moving north and on Monday is about 350 miles south-southeast of Cape Hatteras and moving at around 7 mph and will continue on this track the next several days with a slower forward speed expected.

Swells generated by Maria are high along portions of our coast. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip currents for the next several days.

On the current forecast track, Maria will stay offshore but make its closest approach to the Outer Banks on Wednesday.

Tropical storm force winds will be likely along the Outer Banks and sounds on Tuesday and Wednesday. Because of this, a Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for the coast and sounds from Cape Lookout to Duck.

Maria is forecast to move between 100 and 150 miles offshore of the North Carolina coast Tuesday night through Wednesday night.

Maria could weaken further to a tropical storm early Wednesday, before it moves quickly to the northeast the remainder of the week.

Tropical Storm force winds of 35 to 45 mph with gusts of 50 to 60 mph are expected to spread along the coast Tuesday afternoon and continue into Wednesday night.

A tropical storm watch was issued Sunday for the North Carolina coast from Surf City northward to the state’s Virginia border including the Albemarle and Pamlico Sounds. A tropical storm warning was issued Monday morning for Dare County and most of the rest of the North Carolina coast.

The strongest winds are expected north of Cape Lookout and especially over the Outer Banks.