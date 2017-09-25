Warm until late week, Hurricane Maria stays offshore

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Despite the official start of Autumn on Friday, temperatures stayed unseasonably warm over the weekend and this work week will continue to be warm.

Cooler weather will move in by the end of the week with a cold front. Rain chances during the week ahead will be nil even with that cold front and a hurricane moving a couple hundred miles off our coast midweek.

In the tropics:

Hurricane Maria continues to weaken and is a Category 1 storm with 80 mph top winds. It is moving north and on Monday is about 350 miles south-southeast of Cape Hatteras. Swells generated by Maria are high along portions of our coast. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip currents for the next several days.

On the current forecast track, Maria will stay offshore but make its closest approach to the Outer Banks on Wednesday. Tropical storm force winds will be likely along the Outer Banks and sounds on Tuesday and Wednesday. A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for the coast and sounds from Cape Lookout to Duck.

Today will be mostly to partly sunny and warm. The high will be 85. Winds will be northeast 5 to 12 mph.

Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy. The overnight low will be 67. Winds will be northeast 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday will be cloudy to partly sunny. The high will be 84; winds will be north 10 to 15 mph.

Tuesday Night will be partly cloudy. The overnight low will be 68. Winds will be north 5 to 12 mph.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and hot. The high will be near 90. Winds will be north 5 to 12 mph.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and quite warm. The high will be 89; after a morning low of 69.

Friday will be mostly to partly sunny and cooler. The high will be near 80, after a morning low of 61.

Saturday will be partly cloudy. The high will be 76, after a morning low of 57.

Sunday will be mostly sunny. The high will be 74, after a morning low of 54.

