2 busted with 50 bags of heroin in Tarboro, sheriff’s office says

TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – Two people were arrested after they were found to be in possession of 50 bags of heroin during a traffic stop on September 17, the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office said.

The sheriff’s office said it received a tip accusing Billy Braddy, of Speed of selling heroin in the Tarboro area.

During the investigation, members of the sheriff’s office saw Braddy make a drug transaction in Tarboro near St. Andrews Street, officials said.

A traffic stop was conducted which led to the arrest of Braddy and a passenger in his vehicle, Leslie Batts, of Pinetops.

The sheriff’s office said they had 50 bags of heroin with them.

Both were charged with possession with intent to sell/deliver heroin.

Braddy was also charged with maintaining a vehicle to sell heroin.

Both were placed under $25,000 bond.