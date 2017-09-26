2 busted with 50 bags of heroin in Tarboro, sheriff’s office says

TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – Two people were arrested after they were found to be in possession of 50 bags of heroin during a traffic stop on September 17, the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office said.
The sheriff’s office said it received a tip accusing Billy Braddy, of Speed of selling heroin in the Tarboro area.
During the investigation, members of the sheriff’s office saw Braddy make a drug transaction in Tarboro near St. Andrews Street, officials said.
A traffic stop was conducted which led to the arrest of Braddy and a passenger in his vehicle, Leslie Batts, of Pinetops.
The sheriff’s office said they had 50 bags of heroin with them.
Both were charged with possession with intent to sell/deliver heroin.
Braddy was also charged with maintaining a vehicle to sell heroin.
Both were placed under $25,000 bond.