Cary teen cancer survivor now helps others battle the disease — including his mom



CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — A 14-year-old from Cary who fought cancer now works to raise awareness about childhood cancer and money for research. His doctors call him an inspiration so does his mom, who’s facing a battle of her own.

When Josh Paryz was six, doctors diagnosed him with acute lymphoblastic leukemia. His mom, Debbie Paryz, was devastated. “You look around you, and the world is still turning, but for you your world is just kind of falling apart,” she recalled. The Paryz family spent much of the next several years at Duke hospital. Through chemotherapy, and surgeries, good days and terrifying ones, Josh’s parents and brother fought beside him. “Mom stayed here with me the whole time,” said Josh. “She read to me; she snuggled me when I wasn’t feeling well. She was always there for me.

They taught him to stay hopeful and Josh often spent his days encouraging other kids with cancer. He quickly became a favorite among his doctors and nurses as well.

Through her own fears, Debbie found strength in her son. “He never looked the other way and if there was something he could do to bring a smile to someone he would do it, and I think as a parent that makes you so proud,” she said.

More than four years since his last treatment, Josh is heading toward health, but his cancer fight is never far from his mind. He raises money for research and still works to help other kids with cancer. “Over the years he has developed into a great ambassador for children with cancer and going through the same things that he said to go through,” said Duke pediatric oncologist Jessica Sun. “He’s really kind of made it one of his missions to do as much as he can so that kids like him can have access to whatever they need as they’re going through treatment.”

Just a year away from being considered cured of his cancer, Josh is now watching his mother battle a brain tumor. “I know that Mom is strong, still having cancer – that’s not anything I would wish on anyone because it’s horrible,” said Josh. But he knows exactly what to do. After all, he’s been there. “I help make her breakfast in the morning so she can sleep in, because one thing I know when you’re on chemo you sleep,” he explained.

“Watching him has given me a lot of strength, said Debbie, “So I’ve been able to tell him ‘I know how to wake up every morning and smile and do my exercises because I watched you do it for four years.’’’

They make the most of every day — every moment.

“The night I was discharged from the hospital was the the Paris night club tragedy,” recalled Debbie. “Those people did not get to tell the person next to them they love them, didn’t get to hug their kids. I’ve now had 18 months…”

“Of hugs,” Josh added.

“Lots of hugs,” Debbie replied.

Of all the things they share, perhaps their attitude is the most important..

“Don’t give up,” Josh said. “Whatever you’re going through, just never give up because things can get better. They will get better, and as long as you have hope that’s the best you can do.”

It’s a lesson he learned from his mom.