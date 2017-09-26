Child hit by SUV on NC-54 in Durham, police say

Police say the boy was hit in front of the BP (Derrick Lewis/CBS North Carolina)

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A child was hit by an SUV in Durham on Tuesday morning, Durham police confirmed.

Police received a call just before 6:30 a.m. in reference to a child who had been hit by a vehicle on N.C. Highway 54 at S. Alston Avenue. The child was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Police did not release any details on the child’s age or the circumstances surrounding the incident such as whether they were walking along the road or crossing the road when they were hit.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

