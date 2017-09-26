Clayton woman ruptures 4-year-old’s eardrums, sheriff’s office says

By Published:
Elisha Anita Best (Johnston County Sheriff's Office)
Elisha Anita Best (Johnston County Sheriff's Office)

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) – A Clayton woman is out on bond after deputies arrested her for causing a 4-year-old boy to bleed from his ears among other injuries, according to the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies arrested Elisha Anita Best on Monday and charged her with felony child abuse causing serious injury for an incident stemming back to August 1.

Deputies said the 4-year-old son of her boyfriend was taken to the hospital with injuries like bleeding from both ears, ruptured eardrums, and burn marks on his thighs.

The Department of Social Services reported the incident to the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office.

The boy recovered and is out of the hospital, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s