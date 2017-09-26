Durham Elections Board ready despite past issues

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – As early voting continues in Durham, some members of the community say they’ve lost faith in the process after controversies during last year’s election.

Tuesday, the Durham County Board of Elections met to discuss the city’s election.

It’s a big election year in Durham, as the city will see a new mayor take office for the first time in two decades.

But confusion at the poll last year including one precinct closing without authorization, and one elections worker indicted is causing a demand for change within the Durham community.

“There were so many things that went last year in the election, I think people are a little distrusting of the process,” said Jacqueline Wagstaff.

Wagstaff is a volunteer during early voting.

She says she’s passionate about the voting process, but concerned what last year’s issues may do for the community.

“It makes you very leery of are we doing things the right way. Is this some process I’m going to vote, and they’re going to do what they want anyway,” said Wagstaff.

CBS North Carolina asked Durham County Board of Elections Director Derek Bowens what, if any changes have been made to regain the communities trust.

“We take the concerns seriously and I think this board has done a lot to insure public confidence in our process,” he said.

Bowens says a new electronic polling system is being implemented to help streamline the process from last year.

And Durham County Board of Elections Chair William Brian says this board of elections is ready for the upcoming weeks.

“I feel we’ve been vetted as well as any elections system can be vetted. And I feel very comfortable right now,” he said.

Wagstaff says she is confident the changes to the Board of Elections will bring new results from last year.

“I think they’re going to bring back the confidence that was lost and make sure all our I’s are dotted and all our T’s are crossed this year,” Waggstaff said.

