Durham police seek aggravated assault suspect

By Published:

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) ─ Durham police investigators are seeking information about an aggravated assault that happened early Sunday in the parking lot of a Shell convenience store in the 1000 block of West Main Street.

The incident was reported around 12:30 a.m. on Sept. 24. A man with a bicycle appeared to get into an argument with another man, authorities said.

The man with the bicycle, Rafael Gallegos-Montanez, 57, was taken to the hospital for serious injuries.

Investigators are also trying to identify the second person involved in the disturbance.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Investigator J. Mitchell at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29335 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.

news-app- download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s