Durham police seek aggravated assault suspect

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) ─ Durham police investigators are seeking information about an aggravated assault that happened early Sunday in the parking lot of a Shell convenience store in the 1000 block of West Main Street.

The incident was reported around 12:30 a.m. on Sept. 24. A man with a bicycle appeared to get into an argument with another man, authorities said.

The man with the bicycle, Rafael Gallegos-Montanez, 57, was taken to the hospital for serious injuries.

Investigators are also trying to identify the second person involved in the disturbance.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Investigator J. Mitchell at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29335 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.