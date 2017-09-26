Escaped Lee County inmate captured after 12 days on the run

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Authorities have captured a Sanford Correctional Center inmate who left his work assignment September 14, according to the Department of Public Safety.

Micahel D. Clark was captured in Marion just after 2:30 p.m.

Clark, 51, was working at Harnett Correctional Institution in Lillington when escaped.

Clark will be charged in connection with the escape, authorities said.

Clark is serving a sentence at Sanford Correctional Center for felony breaking and entering.

He was scheduled to be released in February 2020.

