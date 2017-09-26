Escaped Lee County inmate captured after 12 days on the run

By Published: Updated:
Micahel D. Clark (DPS)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Authorities have captured a Sanford Correctional Center inmate who left his work assignment September 14, according to the Department of Public Safety.

Micahel D. Clark was captured in Marion just after 2:30 p.m.

Clark, 51, was working at Harnett Correctional Institution in Lillington when escaped.

Clark will be charged in connection with the escape, authorities said.

Clark is serving a sentence at Sanford Correctional Center for felony breaking and entering.

He was scheduled to be released in February 2020.

CBS North Carolina will update this story as it develops.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s