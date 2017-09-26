FBI stats: Violent crime rises overall in North Carolina



RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The FBI released its latest crime statistics and it’s not good news for North Carolina.

Violent crime is up all over the state.

The FBI compiles all this information and then breaks down the numbers by each crime.

Overall, there were 34,852 violent crimes in 2015.

That number jumped to 37,769 violent crimes in 2016.

Murder, rape, and robbery were just of few of the violent crimes the FBI says have gone up in the past year.

“Anytime crime rises it bothers us in law enforcement,” explained Wake County Sheriff Donnie Harrison.

Wake County is just one of the communities that have seen an increase.

“The only thing we can do is try to prevent it and be proactive,” Harrison said.

The county population is growing daily and Harrison says his goal is to keep making his deputies more visible.

But he says sometimes there’s only so much they can do.

“You can ride through a subdivision every day and you’re not going to stop it. Murder is just hard to stop,” Harrison said.

And it’s not just the large counties – small counties saw more violent crimes in 2016 as well.

According to the FBI’s numbers, the county with the most violent incidents was Harnett.

Harrison says for his deputies, it’s an opportunity to grow.

If you want to check your city’s stats click here.

To see the violent crime numbers by county, click here.



Note: not all counties submitted their numbers to the FBI.