Garner Fire Department – a private organization – discusses becoming a town service

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) – The Garner Town Council held a special meeting Tuesday morning with fire department leaders to talk about what the future of fire service there looks like.

As it currently operates, Garner Fire and Rescue is a private organization that contracts with the Town and Wake County. Town leaders and fire officials discussed making the department a town service. Garner already helps fund the department, and Fire Chief Matthew Poole says out of all the discussions they’ve had on the issue over the years, Tuesday’s was the most productive.

“I think today was a milestone conversation that A, both parties agreed that municipal fire protection needs to be addressed by the town, but B, establish an attainable timeline, and a timeline that’s digestible for both the fire department and the municipality,” said Poole.

The only thing agreed upon Tuesday was that merging was a good idea, and council wants to discuss it more. Garner Fire and Rescue is currently going through an accreditation process. Fire officials would like to focus on that before delving deeper on merger specifics.