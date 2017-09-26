Joanna and Chip Gaines announce upcoming season of ‘Fixer Upper’ as the last

WACO, Texas (WNCN) — Joanna Gaines, host of the HGTV hit show “Fixer Upper,” announced on her blog Tuesday that the upcoming fifth season of the show will be the last.

Along with her blog entry explaining the decision, Gaines and her co-host and husband, Chip Gaines, recorded a video to explain the decision and thank fans.

CLICK HERE TO READ THE BLOG POST AND WATCH THE VIDEO

“It is with both sadness and expectation that we share the news that season 5 of Fixer Upper will be our last. While we are confident that this is the right choice for us, it has for sure not been an easy one to come to terms with,” Joanna Gaines wrote.

Gaines wrote that the show “has been an amazing adventure,” but that they “would be foolish to think we can go and go and fire on all cylinders and never stop to pause.”

The decision was not due to “a fraudulent skincare line or anything else you’ll inevitably read,” she wrote. “This is just us recognizing that we need to catch our breath for a moment.”

Gaines wrote that the family “isn’t done with Waco” and that they will continue to renovate homes.

“Who knows what the future holds, but we’re excited for whatever is around the bend and in the meantime, we will definitely be staying in touch,” she wrote.