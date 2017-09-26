Lumberton police say woman, 20, has been missing 3 weeks

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Lumberton police are asking for the public’s help finding a 20-year-old woman who was last seen getting into a car Sept. 5.

Abby Patterson was seen getting into a brown Buick near East Ninth Street, police said.

She is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. She has brown hair and eyes and light skin with a birth mark on the back left thigh and a bird tattoo on her shoulder, police say. She was wearing brown shorts and a white shirt when she was last seen.

Police are asking anyone with information on her disappearance to call them at (910) 671-3845.

Callers should ask for Detective Williford or Evans, police say.

