Machete-wielding man stole potato chips, injured 2 deputies when ramming cruisers, deputies say

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – It could have been a scene right out of a Hollywood action movie.

Investigators say a Pasco County, Florida, man was armed with a machete when he stole potato chips from a delivery man and then led deputies on a wild chase onto an old airport runway, before crashing into multiple Bay County deputy cruisers that had been pursuing him.

Bay County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a business in Panama City Beach on Monday morning after receiving a report about a man with a machete who was stealing things.

The driver of a delivery truck told deputies he was delivering supplies to restaurants when he saw someone enter the back of his truck. The driver confronted the man, who was handing a carton of potato chips to a woman standing outside the truck.

When confronted, the man pulled out a machete, threatened the delivery truck driver and then took off in a vehicle with the woman. The delivery truck driver was able to describe the vehicle to deputies.

Deputies began looking for the vehicle. It was spotted by a deputy on the side of a road. No one was inside, so several investigators began to watch it.

A man and a woman eventually arrived at the vehicle. So, investigators in two cars attempted to approach the vehicle.

But, the man rammed an investigator’s vehicle head-on, and then drove away, leaving the woman behind.

Deputies took her into custody. She was identified as Jasmine Elizabeth Mundy, age 24, of Pasco County. Deputies say she was wanted on a warrant for Violation of Probation for Possession of Alprazolam, Possession of Hydrocodone, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Failure to appear on charges of Possession of Controlled Substance without a Prescription. She was arrested and charged with Armed Robbery.

Deputies followed the man’s vehicle until they lost sight of it. However, another investigator spotted the vehicle on Highway 390 and began to follow.

The suspect’s vehicle entered a neighborhood, drove through it, and then out onto the runway of an old airport.

Several marked cars responded and deputies say the suspect rammed several law enforcement cars, slammed through a chain link fence gate and then drove back onto Highway 390 where he crashed the vehicle into a ditch and ran away.

Authorities captured him a short distance later.

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office says four law-enforcement vehicles were rammed during the incident and two deputies were taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

One deputy is recovering at home and the other is hospitalized in good condition.

The male suspect was identified as Dustin Odum, age 26, also of Pasco, County.

The sheriff’s office says that Odum was recently released from prison. He served time for Grand Theft Auto, Burglary of an Occupied Conveyance, and Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

He was charged with Aggravated Fleeing and Eluding with Injuries, Aggravated Battery with a Deadly Weapon (3 counts), Resisting an Officer Without Violence, Driving With License Suspended or Revoked, Felony Criminal Mischief, and Armed Robbery.

The sheriff’s office says the estimated value of the stolen items was $17.