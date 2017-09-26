Maria downgraded to tropical storm

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Maria is now a tropical storm with winds of 70 mph as treacherous surf and strong winds continue to pound the Outer Banks, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The storm is about 160 miles east-southeast of Cape Hatteras. It’s moving north at 7 mph.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for areas between Bogue Inlet and the North Carolina/Virginia border.

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for Ocracoke Inlet to Cape Hatteras.

A mandatory evacuation is in place for visitors of Ocracoke and Hatteras islands.

