NC man charged in child prostitution case arrested again after posting $15M bond

Related Coverage NC mom who prostituted young daughters pleads for forgiveness

WENTWORTH, N.C. (WFMY) — A man facing charges on sex crimes involving children is back in jail after posting a $15 million bond at the end of August.

Mickey Dale Snow, 77, of Eden, has been arrested for violation of the conditions of his pretrial release.

Rockingham County Superior Court Judge Nathaniel Poovey allowed Snow to travel to Florida for medical purposes, when he reduce Snow’s bond. According to electronic monitoring, while in Florida, Snow did not abide by parameters set forth in the Judge’s order and was arrested.

Mickey Dale Snow was arrested by Rockingham County Sheriff’s Deputies at his home around 5 p.m. Monday and was placed in the Rockingham County Jail under no bond.

Snow is charged with six counts of patronizing a prostitute, six counts of second-degree forcible sex offense, six counts of sex offense with a person 15 or younger and six counts of promoting prostitution.

Investigators didn’t say what the specific violations were.