New ramp signals on I-540 in Raleigh now operational

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh has now joined the traffic ranks of cities like Chicago, Minneapolis and Atlanta with the installation of some new roadway technology.

The first ramp signals in North Carolina are now operational at several exits along Interstate 540 westbound.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation says this will help with traffic on the interstate. They also say the biggest challenge for this project wasn’t putting in the technology — it will be educating drivers on what to do.

When CBS North Carolina asked drivers on Falls of Neuse back in August how they would handle a ramp signal, we got more questions than answers.

“Well I guess you would stop,” said driver Gloria Armstrong.

“I have no idea what that would look like. I guess I would just do what the people in front of me are doing,” said Miranda, another driver.

It’s not surprising people don’t know what they are.

There are none in North Carolina.

The signals that have been placed at I-540 westbound exits 14, 11, 9 and 7 will set the tone for what other cities do.

“That will be the test case and if this is successful as it has been everywhere else, we will expect to expand that to Charlotte and Greensboro and other locations like that,” said Steve Abbott, NCDOT spokesman.

Abbott says the project cost about $2.5 million for construction and the software system to operate the signals.

The signals became operational Tuesday morning.

Abbott says the exits were chosen because of the heavy traffic there.

“By spreading out the mergers that improves the traffic flow on the main travel lanes, reduces accidents, and actually helps the speed,” said Abbott.

Abbott expects a learning curve, but he wants drivers to know it’s a pretty simple concept.

“All they do, they come up, when it’s red they stop. It’s only going to be a stop for a second or two. Green you go,” he said.

A CBS North Carolina crew was out at the Creedmoor Road exit where the signals turned on around 6:40 a.m. Reporter Carleigh Griffeth reported that “drivers were handling it pretty well,” but that “it was obvious people didn’t exactly understand it.”

The signals will only be turned on during times of high traffic. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol had troopers stationed at all the ramps to monitor everything.