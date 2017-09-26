No charges for officers in February Durham shooting, DA says

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — District Attorney Roger A. Echols announced Tuesday that there is not sufficient probable cause to charge the three officers involved in the fatal shooting of Kenneth Lee Bailey Jr. in February.

“Each officer stated that they were in fear of their own life and the lives of their fellow officers,” Echols wrote. “The evidence supports the officers’ believe of being in fear. If a person pulls a firearm, even if they are in flight, firing that weapon in any direction is potentially only a faction of a second away.”

Echols wrote that nonofficial witnesses gave accounts that were “inconsistent with each other and in many respects inconsistent with the believable and physical evidence.”

An autopsy report obtained by CBS North Carolina in April shows Bailey suffered gunshot wounds to his back and right leg.

Bailey, 24, was shot and killed when three Durham police officers attempted to arrest him on Glenbrook Drive.

