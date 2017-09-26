Outgoing NC Republican DA wants Democrat to succeed him

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Republican nominee for U.S. Attorney for Western North Carolina has a successor for his current district attorney position in mind: a Democrat.

Two-term Mecklenburg County District Attorney Andrew Murray told The Charlotte Observer that he has told “anyone who will listen” that Spencer Merriweather is the most qualified member of his staff to replace him. Murray is expected to be confirmed by the U.S. Senate later this year.

Murray says he has advocated for Merriweather’s selection to the office of Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper, who will choose the successor.

Merriweather, an Alabama native and alumnus of Princeton University and the University of North Carolina School of Law, is a homicide prosecutor who has been with the office for 11 years.

The DA position is up for election next year.

