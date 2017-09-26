Panthers, UNC, NCSU football coaches weigh in on NFL protests

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — NFL and college teams in North Carolina weighed in on the actions players and coaches have made during the national anthem.

During Monday Night Football, the Cowboys and Cardinals organizations both kneeled and stood arm-in-arm during the anthem, something seen all week across the NFL.

This trend started last year when former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick kneeled down during the national anthem.

“This has nothing to do with race or nothing else, this has to do with respect for our country and our flag,” said President Donald Trump.

Trump said anyone who disrespects the flag should be fired from their team.

In the NFL, most teams took some sort of stand this past week, however for the most part the Carolina Panthers stood at attention during the anthem.

“We believe in America. We support our military. We support our first responders, and we certainly do not believe in racism and bigotry in this country,” said Panthers head coach Ron Rivera.

Panther’s defensive end Julius Peppers was the only player on the Panthers team who stayed in the locker room during the National Anthem. Peppers said after hearing Trump’s words, he had to stand up for something he believed in.

“I felt like he attacked my brothers, my brothers in the league so I felt like it was appropriate to stand up with them,” said Peppers.

In the Triangle, North Carolina State University’s head coach, Dave Doeren, and UNC-Chapel Hill’s head coach, Larry Fedora, also weighed in on the issue and how they are handling it with their teams.

“I’m not in the NFL, so I don’t have to deal with that,” said Doeren.

“It wouldn’t be so much for me talking to the team about would we stand or would we kneel, it would be more about what are the issues, what are they protesting, why and how can we become a part of the answers and a solution to it instead of part of the problem?” said Fedora.