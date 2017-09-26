Remains of Harnett County soldier killed in action during WWII coming home

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The remains of a Harnett County soldier killed in action during World War II are coming home.

Army Air Forces Capt. Fulton P. Lanier will arrive at Raleigh-Durham International Airport at 2 p.m. He will be buried Sept. 28 in Harnett Memorial Park in Lillington.

Capt. Lanier went missing over China in 1944, according to a recent news release from the United States Army in Fort Knox, Kentucky.

The U.S. Army issued a “Finding of Death” report in 1946.

Chinese and American efforts in 1993 and 1994 led to the discovery of aircraft wreckage and remains of the crew from a C-87 aircraft that had crashed into a glacier in Tibet, the Army reports. Lanier’s meal card was found at the site. Four of his crew members’ remains were positively identified in 1997, but Lanier was not among them.

In October 2015, additional remains and artifacts were located from the crash site. They were identified as those of Lanier.