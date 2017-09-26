U.S. Woman’s Soccer team to play South Korea in Cary

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — The U.S. Women’s National Team will face the Korea Republic, South Korean women’s national team, at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary on Oct. 22, after a first match which will take place in New Orleans few days earlier.

“To play a highly technical and organized team like South Korea will give us more quality matches in 2017,” said U.S. head coach Jill Ellis.

“They are consistently pushing the top teams in Asia and these games, right at the end of the NWSL (National Women’s Soccer League) season, will be a great window to get the team back together before our final FIFA dates in November,” Ellis added.

The USA last faced Korea Republic on May 30, 2015, ending in a 0-0 tie in Harrison, N.J. It was the last match before the team’s run to the 2015 FIFA Women’s World Cup title, according to a U.S. Soccer announcement.