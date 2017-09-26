Wake County parents hold ’emergency meeting’ to keep school year-round

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) – Parents at Rand Road Elementary held what they called an “emergency meeting” Tuesday night as they urge the school board to vote against converting their school from a year-round calendar to a traditional one next school year.

“We thought we successfully fought this change,” said Beth Setzer, a mother of two kids at Rand Road. “Our children do much better when they are on a year-round system where they get breaks.”

Wake County’s school board could vote October 3 on changing the calendars at eight schools. It’s part of an effort to better utilize those buildings by increasing the number of families who want to attend them.

“We need to make sure that any decision we make is supported by data,” said board member Jim Martin.

School administrators have proposed changing these schools from either a year-round or modified calendar to a traditional one in the 2018-2019 school year: North Garner Middle, East Wake Middle, Rand Road Elementary, Lockhart Elementary, Carver Elementary and Vance Elementary. Additionally, Lake Myra and Timber Drive elementary schools would switch from single-track year-round to multi-track.

“Why take us back to traditional? And then, three or four years from now, I have a feeling with growth we’re gonna come right back and revisit this, and then you’re gonna change it all over again,” said Setzer.

In addition to the calendar change, some students at Rand Road may have to leave the school altogether, as they’ve been assigned to the new Bryan Road Elementary School, which will open next year. The district released its first draft of the new assignment plan last week, as four new schools will open in the county next year. It also factors in a state mandate to reduce class sizes at the K-3 level next school year.

Along with Bryan Road, the other new schools opening are: South Garner High, Apex Friendship Middle and Buckhorn Creek Elementary. The school board isn’t expected to finalize the assignment plan until late November. To view it, click here.

On Tuesday, the school board debated a variety of policy changes, including to how the district handles student assignment. The changes, including to the grandfathering policy, could result in less flexibility for parents to keep their kids in the same school.

Setzer said she’s concerned about the variety of changes being put on the table at the same time.

CBS North Carolina asked Martin about that.

“Every year, this is a challenge when you live in a growing county,” said Martin. “This board is doing its best to build in stability.”

Setzer said she also worries about parents having to pay for child care for a longer period of time in the summer.

“You’re gonna force them from doing that once a quarter to doing it all at one time next summer with seven months’ notice,” she said.

Parents plan to take their concerns to the school board at its Oct. 3 meeting. Before that, they’re holding a community meeting for parents at the various schools impacted by the proposed calendar change.

The meeting is on Thurs., September 28, at 6 p.m. at Turner Memorial Baptist Church in Garner.