Warm until late week, then much cooler

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — With some tropical air flowing into the state from Hurricane Maria, humidity levels will be higher on Tuesday along with some clouds. There will only be a slight risk of a late day shower, mainly in areas east of the Triangle. It will breezy at times today, but nothing like they will have along the coast.

Temperatures will stay unseasonably warm today and become even warmer on Wednesday with highs near 90. Cooler weather will move in by the end of the work week with a cold front. A strong upper level flow out of the west won’t allow any rain chances with the cold front. It will feel more like autumn over the weekend. The weekend will be pleasant with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s

Hurricane Maria continues to hang on to its Category 1 storm status with 75 mph top winds. It is moving north and on Tuesday it is about 200 miles southeast of Cape Hatteras.

MORE COVERAGE: Maps and more in Hurricane Central

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect from Surf City north to the Virginia border and does include the sounds and the counties bordering the sounds. Winds could reach 39 mph or more in the warning area. A Storm Surge Watch is in effect from Cape Lookout to Duck where 3 to 5 feet of surge will be possible. Otherwise ocean swells are causing life-threatening rip currents also.

Maria is forecast to become a tropical storm sometime Tuesday night and it will make a right turn away from the coast late Wednesday and then quickly speed away.

Today will be cloudy to partly sunny with just a slight chance of a late day shower, mainly east of the Triangle. The high will be 83. Winds will be north 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 20 mph. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Tonight will be partly cloudy. The overnight low will be 68. Winds will be north 5 to 12 mph.

Wednesday will become mostly sunny but it will be hot. The high will be near 90; winds will be north 8 to 15 mph.

Wednesday Night will be mainly clear. The overnight low will be 69. Winds will be northwest around 5 mph.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and continued unseasonably warm. The high will be 89. Winds will be north 5 to 10 mph.

Friday will be mostly sunny and cooler. The high will be near 80, after a morning low of 61.

Saturday will be mostly sunny to partly sunny. The high will be 76, after a morning low of 57.

Sunday will be mostly sunny. The high will be 74, after a morning low of 54.

Monday will be mostly sunny to partly sunny. The high will be 75; after a morning low of 53.

This forecast was prepared by the WNCN weather team and is based on the latest information available and years of weather forecasting in North Carolina. It was not produced by a computer like many forecasts you find on the web, social media and smarts phone apps.

Hour 1 Hour 2 Hour 3 Hour 4 Hour 5 Hour 6 Hour 7 Hour 8 Hour 9