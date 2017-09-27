Barefoot Chapel Hill kidnapper forced victim to give him a ride to Raleigh, police say

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — A barefoot man pulled a gun on someone in Chapel Hill on Wednesday, then forced his victim to drive him to Raleigh, according to Chapel Hill officials.

The initial kidnapping happened in the Wendy’s parking lot at 100 Scarlett Drive in Chapel Hill at about 8:50 a.m., officials said. The man showed a “small, silver handgun” and forced the victim to get back into his or her own vehicle, then drive to Raleigh, officials said.

The man did not have shoes, the victim told police.

Once in Raleigh, the man took the victim’s cash, then let the victim go unharmed.

The victim described the kidnapper as tall and thin, with blonde or light-colored, shoulder-length dreadlocks, according to authorities. He was wearing black skinny sweatpants, a black sweat top and a dirty orange shirt, police say the victim told them.

He had a leaf tattoo on his left hand, as well as a tattoo on one of the middle fingers of his left hand, according to a town news release.

Police ask anyone who knows about the crime to call them at (919) 968-2760 or Crime Stoppers at (919) 942-7515.