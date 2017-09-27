Bergdahl in court for a final pretrial hearing

By Published:
Bowe Bergdahl
FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2016, file photo, Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl arrives for a pretrial hearing at Fort Bragg, N.C. A military judge won't throw out charges against Bergdahl despite scathing comments that President Donald Trump made on the campaign trail. The Judge, Army Col. Jeffery Nance, wrote in his ruling Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, that he found Trump's comments disturbing but that they didn't constitute unlawful command influence. (AP Photo/Ted Richardson, File)


RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl is due in court for a final pretrial hearing before his court-martial on charges that he endangered comrades by walking off his post in Afghanistan in 2009.

A military judge at Fort Bragg in North Carolina is expected to hear arguments Wednesday on motions including a defense effort to get more information about discussions between a prosecutor and the Trump administration.

Lawyers are also expected to give the judge updates on preparations for the Oct. 23 trial. The pretrial hearing, which could extend into Thursday, is the last one scheduled before trial.

Bergdahl, who’s from Hailey, Idaho, faces charges of desertion and misbehavior before the enemy, the latter of which carries a maximum sentence of life in prison. Bergdahl has chosen to be tried by a judge alone, rather than a military jury.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s