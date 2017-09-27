Bergdahl in court for a final pretrial hearing



RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl is due in court for a final pretrial hearing before his court-martial on charges that he endangered comrades by walking off his post in Afghanistan in 2009.

A military judge at Fort Bragg in North Carolina is expected to hear arguments Wednesday on motions including a defense effort to get more information about discussions between a prosecutor and the Trump administration.

Lawyers are also expected to give the judge updates on preparations for the Oct. 23 trial. The pretrial hearing, which could extend into Thursday, is the last one scheduled before trial.

Bergdahl, who’s from Hailey, Idaho, faces charges of desertion and misbehavior before the enemy, the latter of which carries a maximum sentence of life in prison. Bergdahl has chosen to be tried by a judge alone, rather than a military jury.