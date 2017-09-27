Cary woman sentenced in fatal hit-and-run collision

By Published: Updated:
Amy Ellen Franklin (CCBI)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Cary woman pleaded guilty and was sentenced Wednesday for a December hit-and-run that killed a bicyclist, according to the Wake County Clerk of Court office.

The accident happened around 11:30 p.m. at the intersection of Western Boulevard and Hillsborough Street back on December 14, 2016.

Raleigh Police arrested Amy Ellen Franklin within an hour after the death of Bryan Goforth, 56 of Raleigh.

Goforth was in the crosswalk when Franklin hit him. Franklin had a green light but police said she was texting while driving and had an open container of alcohol in her vehicle.

Franklin pleaded guilty to consolidated charges of felony hit and run and felony death by motor vehicle in a Wake County courtroom Wednesday morning.

A judge sentenced her to 51 to 75 months in prison.

